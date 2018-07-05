Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Summer Jam lands at Whitby Park from July 27-29 with a host of live entertainment.

This event took a step up in 2016 as the festival was hosted outdoors for the first time at Great Sutton, then moving to Whitby Park in 2017.

Attendance numbers have increased from 275 to 500 to 1,700 in just three festivals so organisers are hoping for yet another increase this year.

Friday, July 27 features two events taking place in the big top arenas from 6pm.

Arena 1 will be headlined by 90s pop sensations 5ive who have sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

They will be supported by Vicky Jackson, arguably the world’s best tribute to Pink and Lady Gaga.

Other acts on the night include Eske (featuring Ellesmere Port’s own Sarah Kincey) and MavMac.

Tickets are £15 for this area and the event is open to all ages - please note under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The second event on the Friday in Arena 2 is Apollo In The Park.

Apollo were formed by a group of local DJs looking to bring in the best recognised and upcoming DJs to the local area.

Since starting in February 2018, they have hosted eight shows bringing in DJs nationwide and they are quickly making their mark on the house/techno scene.

Apollo was created by DJs Jared Lane, Jamie Grounds, Daniel Frank and Matt Cardus.

They have sold out shows in Ellesmere Port and Liverpool and have gained interest from big brands such as nghtwrk and innocenza.

Apollo are now based in Liverpool at The Buyers Club and have dates coming up in the winter months.

Saturday, July 28 also features two arenas - the main festival site and the Decades of Dance arena.

The main festival site opens at noon and features a live band arena and a chill out/DJ garden.

The band arena features original music from Souljacker, Arcadia Sun, Oranj Son, The Besiders and A New Chapter - they’ll be joined by entertaining cover artists Junkyard Dogs, Days Above, Insanity Beach and StoneBlood.

The arena will be headlined by The Food Fighterz, one of the UK’s finest tributes to The Foo Fighters.

The chill out area features tributes to Richard Ashcroft/The Verve, Paul McCartney, and solo artists Kaylea Stanton and Joey Mojito earlier on followed by DJs Daz Earlam, Wayne Statham, Liam Brennan, Sam McLeod and Richie Roberts in the beer garden terrace until early evening.

General admission to the festival site is £6 before 3pm and £7 after and £4 for children all day.

The Decades Of Dance arena is the pinnacle of the successful retro dance events which have sold out since the formation of this night in October 2017.

This will be their biggest nostalgic dance line-up so far as European dance icon Ian Van Dahl flies in for an exclusive DJ set.

Ian Van Dahl has had a string of top 20 singles in the UK including five top five singles and is the mastermind behind several European dance projects including Dee Dee.

He’ll be joined by Ultrabeat’s Ian Redman and Rebecca Rudd, Liverpool legend Steve Cocky and Radio City 96.7’s Lee Butler.

Local DJs Alan Morgan and Danny Nic will be opening and closing the arena.

Doors for this arena open at 5pm and the ticket for this arena allows you access to the whole site. This is an over 18s only area. Tickets range from £13-£17.

Sunday, July 29 is the family fun day which will see the return of Britannia Wrestling, who will be back for full afternoon shows hosting their huge Pride Of The Port eight-man knockout tournament with a grand finale later in the afternoon.

You will be able to catch tributes to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry performed by local tribute artist Katy Ellis - and headlining the event is Dan Budd who performs his award winning tribute to Robbie Williams.

Dan was one of the stars of BBC’s Let It Shine reality show receiving praise from Gary Barlow himself.

Local artists Sophie Wilson, Laura Jones, Chelcee Beaven and The Jarvis Brothers will also be performing through out the day.

As well as the live music, there is a children’s entertainer/DJ hosting fun and games throughout, as well as our inflatable assault course, zorb football, castle, slide and free soft play area.

All attractions are priced at just £1 and there will be free crafts and delicious food and drink available through out.

General admission to the Sunday is £6 before 3pm, £7 after and £4 for children. Doors open at noon.

Any questions, sponsorship enquiries, stall enquiries or group bookings please email info@smceventsuk.co.uk.