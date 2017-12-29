Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An outstanding young clarinettist is to perform sonatas by Poulenc, Weinberg and Prokofiev, plus works by Horovitz, Debussy and Chabod, in St Mary’s Creative Space at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 10 during the first Chester Music Society recital of 2018.

Matthew Scott is an artist for both Making Music’s Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists and The Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme.

He has performed at major London venues including Eaton Square, Kings Place, LSO St Luke’s, St John’s Smith Square, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall.

Matthew appears on the RAM Soloists Ensemble’s critically acclaimed CD of Bruckner’s Symphony No 2 under Trevor Pinnock (Linn Records) and has recently performed concertos with orchestras including the London Festival Sinfonia, Southern Pro Musica and Petersfield Orchestra.

He also works as a freelance orchestral musician.

Pianist Daniel King Smith has given concerts all over the world as both soloist and accompanist. He has been broadcast on both BBC TV/Radio in the UK (In Tune, Proms, Young Musician of the Year) and NHK TV/Radio in Japan, most recently in recital with Yuki Ito as part of NHK’s Best of Classic and Classic Club series.

Daniel has recorded a number of CDs, including releases with Yuki Ito for Sony and with Anna Hashimoto on the Meridian label.

Tickets are £15, available from Ticketsource 0333 666 3366, the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Square, Chester or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chestermusicsociety.