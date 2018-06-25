Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If anything is better than eating fresh fruit, it's eating fresh fruit that you've picked from the ground yourself.

And allowing kids to pick their own fruit is also a great way of getting your little ones to eat their five-a-day, as well as it being a fun day out for all the family.

Luckily there are a number of great places in and around Chester where families are welcomed to pick as much fruit as you can fit into your punnet.

Here's some of the best ones:

Willington Fruit Farm

The Willington Fruit & Farm Shop near Kelsall has been an established family-run business since 1950.

You can pick your own strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants and gooseberries straight from the fields, and from August-January there are even 15 varieties of home grown apples to choose from.

Willington Fruit Farm, Chapel Lane, near Kelsall, Tarporley CW6 0PH

Hawarden Estate Farm Shop

During summer and early autumn (weather permitting) the fields and orchards are full of beautiful fruit and vegetables at the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, located just over the Cheshire border in Deeside.

First there are up to 12,000 strawberry plants to harvest, plus raspberry canes and rows of gooseberries and blackcurrants; while later in the season you’ll find apples, pears and plums.

And what's more, in the summer, the barbecue is fired up with homemade sausages and beefburgers straight from the butchery, and they also serve delicious Cheshire Farm ice cream. There’s also a café, a nature trail, pigs and chickens to visit, and a children’s play area.

Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Chester Road, Hawarden, Flintshire, CH5 3FB

Bellis Brothers Farm Shop

Here you can pick strawberries undercover whatever the weather, and as a bonus they’re at table height too, making it much easier on your back, which might well already be aching from carrying toddlers and bending down to pick things up off the floor.

As well as strawberries, you can also pick raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, loganberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, rhubarb, peas and beans, but you should check availability.

There’s also a busy event calendar, farm shop, a garden centre selling plants and gifts, and the Strawberry Fields restaurant, where you can enjoy strawberry tarts, strawberry cream scones, strawberry crumble pie, and strawberry beer.

Wrexham Road Farm, Wrexham Road, Holt, Wrexham LL13 9YU

Claremont Farm

Pick Your Own at Claremont Farm on the Wirral has been an annual event for all the family for over 40 years now, offering several different varieties of strawberries you’ll never find at the supermarket.

And there aren't just strawberries you can pick – there are also raspberries, tayberries, red and blackcurrants, and green, red and golden gooseberries.

At weekends, there are tractor rides on offer too!

Claremont Farm, Old Clatterbridge Road, Birkenhead, Wirral, CH63 4JB

Are there any pick your own fruit farms we haven't thought of? If you know of any, let us know by emailing carmella.delucia@reachplc.com.