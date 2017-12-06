Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were celebrations as The Red Fox Indian restaurant in Tarporley celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

Guests feasted on traditional home-made Indian cuisine and were entertained by Bollywood dancers and drummers.

The Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels officially re-launched the Red Fox which is now under new management with Kismet Miah. Crowds turned up for the celebrations and thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

Director of Taste Cheshire Scott Holliday said: “The Red Fox pulled out all the stops with a colourful Indian celebration at their quaint restaurant.

“We were treated to a stunning performance by Bollywood dancers, graced by the Lord Mayor of Chester and of course feasted on delicious traditional Indian food. It was a true delight and I’m already looking forward to their 20 year celebration!”

The Thali Nights on a Wednesday are proving hugely popular, and Kismet is looking to do lots of other innovative, creative evenings such as cookery classes to learn authentic Indian cuisine.