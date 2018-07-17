Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quirky new dessert shop where customers can build their perfect waffle whilst listening to their favourite music opens its doors in Chester this week.

Classic vinyl cafe wRaps & Records, located on Chester's historic City Walls above Northgate Street, is the brainchild of Nicholas Friar and Ice Rattaphaet who are the team behind neighbouring Thai restaurant Nine Elephants which opened earlier this year.

Customers are invited to browse through crates of classic and modern vinyl music, select the one they want to listen to and then fill out their very own 'record deal' based on their own terms and conditions, where they choose from a mouth-watering array of desserts before signing on the dotted line.

The cafe's main attraction is a Hong Kong style ‘Bubble Waffle’ , consisting of a secret recipe waffle mix wrapped into a serving cone and topped with an array of flamboyant confectionery and locally sourced ice cream.

And the ever changing specials menu 'Platinum Sellers' is a nod to classic hip-hop artists and songs with the likes of the 'Bicky Minage' which is topped with a variety of biscuits and edible anacondas, and the 'Kendrick Lemar-malade' (juicy marmalade ice cream and rice-paper bank notes to make it rain).

Drinking sorbets, floats, coffee and English dessert tea is also on the menu, as well as a selection of craft beers, 'hooch wine' and playful twists on classic cocktails.

Nicholas, who has previously run The Suburbs, The Chef's Table and Bar Lounge, told The Chronicle: "We want to use our expertise in the hospitality sector and love of music to deliver something Chester has never seen before.

"Our Hong Kong egg waffles are made using quality ingredients and we even have a variety of vegan and gluten free options available which is something most restaurants cannot boast when it comes to desserts.”

And Thai native Ice added: "wRaps & Records is actually the definition of a family friendly venue. Not only will the kids love the waffles and ice cream but the parents can relax in a funky environment with really good coffee and maybe indulge in the desserts themselves.

"And yes, you can even bring your pooch along!”

The cafe, which is open as of today (Tuesday, July 17) is open from 2pm-9pm.