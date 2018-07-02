Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two University of Chester graduates turned their back garden into a pop-up restaurant to launch their brand new American street food business.

James Hankin and Nicholas Henwood first met doing respective business management and marketing courses at the university and when they moved in together after graduating, they decided to take the plunge and start their own business in the city.

Combining 26-year-old James' passion for business and 25-year-old Nick's passion for food, the pair have launched Punky Pig, an eatery that serves authentic American style street food like pulled pork and brisket burgers, using fresh local produce.

Nick told The Chronicle: "We started the business by doing a pop-up event from our front door using a pallet, serving slow cooked pulled pork, and then we did another event three weeks later using the same concept, both of which were very successful.

"Most recently we turned our garden into a restaurant and invited local businesses, for which we received massive positive feedback and reviews."

He added: "We are fully licensed, everything we do is local, from the meat and fish down to the beers and ciders we use to cook our meats in. We've been working with local suppliers and businesses to cater and support our ideas and thought this would be a unique business idea."

Now former chef James and Nick, who both have full time jobs, have bought a van which they are gradually converting into a bespoke catering unit in order to cater events.

James said: "We are primarily focusing on events in the community and further afield and have a couple of events booked in next month already.

"We are taking one step at a time at the moment but ultimately having our own restaurant would be the dream," he added.

To find out more about Punky Pig, visit their website or find them on Facebook.