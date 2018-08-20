Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a new independent beer venue in Chester city centre have celebrated its official opening.

Husband and wife team Carl and Kelly Ball are the brains behind Beer Heroes on Watergate Street and were inspired to open the new taproom to 'save the world from bland and boring beer'.

The premises offers over 350 unique craft beers online and in store, with customers given the option to drink at the venue or ‘take-away’ beer that is sourced locally from across Cheshire and the North West.

Kelly and Carl, who live in Elton, believe CH1ChesterBID's current Love Local campaign which encourages people to support the 'unique and boutique' businesses in the city is vitally important to grow the city's independent community.

“We’ve visited Chester plenty of times and really felt that there was a gap in the market for something like Beer Heroes," said Kelly.

“We spent a long time deciding on our second location, but Watergate Street really felt like a natural fit for us.

“The mix of independent and boutique stores is completely unique in the North West and the sense of community is incredibly strong.

We’ve already made some great connections and are looking for more ways to come together with other like-minded independents in the city centre.

“Initiatives like CH1ChesterBID’s Love Local campaign, which is hopefully going to become a permanent fixture in the city, really show how committed Chester is to supporting smaller businesses and encouraging Cestrians to explore the wonderful and diverse stores they have on their doorstep.”

The new premises, which used to be Watergate News and Tilly' s sweet shop, features an open space called the vault which can host parties, events and even meetings for those wishing to indulge in an eclectic selection of beers and ales.

Beer Heroes is open from noon until 9pm every day and will soon begin tasting sessions hosted by in-house experts, letting visitors sample and learn more about the unique brews they stock. The sessions last for two hours and include eight beers with snacks throughout.

'Meet the Brewers’, music and comedy events will also be held in the Beer Heroes Vault, with events running throughout August and September.

For more information visit: www.beerheroes.com