The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether it's hearty pastas, creamy lasagne or mouth watering pizza - everyone has a favourite Italian dish.

It's one of the tastiest cuisines there is, and luckily Chester has a great range of eateries catering to just that.

We've rounded up 11 of the best which serve delicious, authentic food with hearty portions.

If we've missed any, let us know your favourite by leaving a comment below.

La Fattoria

25 Lower Bridge St, Chester, CH1 1RS

This authentic Italian is fully booked so often that you might struggle to get atable. But the friendly staff will always try their best to accommodate you if they can.

With a huge range of reasonably priced, mouth-watering dishes on the menu - it's no wonder La Fattoria is so popular with so many people in Chester.

And if it's your birthday, you can guarantee staff will make a huge fuss of you - as only Italians can.

Pacino's

1 St Anne St, Chester, Cheshire CH1 3HE

'There is nothing to dislike about this restaurant,' one Trip Advisor review stated.

Tucked away in intimate surroundings, Pacino's has spent 30 years building up a reputation for the finest cuisine and sumptuous wines, all at affordable prices.

The Yard

26 City Rd, Chester CH1 3AE

Open for three years, The Yard, run by a local Italian family offers a modern take on Italian cuisine and a selection of fine wines from around the world.

Menus are prepared by a head chef who previously worked with Gordon Ramsay, and there is a specialist cocktail lounge downstairs which serves a delicious range of cocktails, fine wines and beers in an relaxing atmosphere.

Sergio's

18a St Werburgh St, Chester, CH1 2DY

A popular family run and family friendly trattoria in the heart of Chester, Sergio's was one of Chester's first Italian restaurants.

You can even watch the chefs making your pizza in the open plan kitchen.

Bollicini

2 Abbey Green, Rufus Court, Chester CH1 2HJ

Having recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, this brick-walled restaurant nestled away in Rufus Court serves classic Italian main courses, pizza and pasta, and Tuscan dishes.

It's owned by the same family who run Sergio's

Et Alia at The Red House

Dee Banks, Great Boughton, Chester, CH3 5UX

Founded by a group of local business-people who had a vision to create a friendly Italian restaurant Chester could be proud of, Et Alia has some of the most stunning views in Chester.

Its menu has been passionately crafted to ensure authentic Italian flavours are evident in the range of contemporary Italian dishes on offer.

Carluccio's

38 Bridge St, Chester, Cheshire CH1 1NQ

This contemporary Italian cafe-deli features pastas, handmade focaccia amongst other classic Italian dishes. It also has a tasty brunch menu that you can enjoy inside, or outside in the sunshine, watching the world go by.

Urbano 32

32 Bridge Street, Chester, Ch1 1NQ

This pizzeria and is well known in the city for its delicious sourdough pizzas and antipasti, and it's also a big social meeting place.

Located right in the middle of the city centre, diners are encouraged to eat at the counter in a continental style where they can enjoy a tipple from the bespoke wine list, craft beer selection or cocktails.

Made in Italy

25-27 Faulkner Street, Hoole, Chester, CH2 3BD

Fairly new to Chester, this restaurant serves authentic Italian menu made by born and bred Italians. Some of the dishes are family recipes that have been passed down through the generations. Expect intimacy, a laid back ambience and delicious food.

The 11 best pizza and takeaways in Chester

And if it's lunch you fancy....

Gustum Deli

2 City Walls, Chester

Independently owned Gustum is a meeting point for Italians living in Chester to enjoy the food of their homeland and it prides itself on authentic Italian produce.

The café features traditional ciabattas, frittatas and salads made from local ingredients, as well as authentic Italian desserts such as cannoli.

Stile Napoletano

Chester Market, Chester, CH1 2HH

Who better to make your pizza than an authentic Neapolitan chef who has won awards in London for his pizza?

Giacomo Guido, the man behind Stile Napoletano located in Chester Market had his organically-made pizza described by The Times as 'divinely light and airy'.

It's the perfect place to stop by for lunch.