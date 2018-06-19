Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's vacant Chimichanga restaurant could be reopening as an Indian street food kitchen in the next few months.

The process is already said to be under way to open the fourth UK branch of The Cat's Pyjamas in Pepper Street's Dining Quarter, and it will be the first outside Yorkshire.

Describing itself as 'the best Indian street food this side of Delhi', The Cat's Pyjamas is the brainchild of entrepreneur Alison White who opened the first branch in Headingley, after working closely with Alfred Prasad, the youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star.

The restaurant celebrates Indian street food culture and the authentic fare is prepared by chefs who grew up eating the dishes they serve, most of which do not feature on the menu of traditional curry houses in the UK.

Popular items on offer include the paneer taco, coconut jhinga and veg malai kofta, but it's not just food on the menu - there's even a unique craft beer bar with a wide range of beers to accompany every dish.

The restaurant's operations manager James Moore told The Chronicle: "We have just secured the empty Chimichanga site and are so excited to be bringing The Cat's Pyjamas to Chester.

"We are in the legal process at the moment but are hoping to open in the next 3-4 months.

"Chester is an amazing city with great plans for development. We have recently opened in York and everyone keeps saying there are similarities between York and Chester and that we should open there.

"We were just waiting till a suitable site came up and it did!"

James explained: "Alison developed The Cat’s Pyjamas brand based on many months of research into authentic Indian cuisine and craft beer.

"She worked closely with Alfred Prasad who crafted our menu with tantalising aromas and fragrant flavours and we have continued to develop dishes on the menu with the help of our very talented head chef Daljit Singh and there are many more amazing dishes to follow," he added.