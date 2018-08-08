Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Signage has been put up advertising a new Italian restaurant opening in Chester city centre.

Da Noi, a traditional new independent eatery, will open this summer in the premises recently vacated by La P'tite France on Bridge Street.

Customers can expect 'the finest and most authentic' dining experience, coupled with an 'elegant and refined service to create a personal experience they won't forget'.

Two part time 'incredibly motivated' waiting staff are being recruited to join the team in time for opening, which is said to be in the next few weeks.

