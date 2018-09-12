Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hickory's Smokehouse is bringing a brand new restaurant to Crewe.

The hugely popular eatery that specialises in Deep South American style food has announced a new venue will be opening in Gresty Green near Shavington.

A post on the Chester restaurant's Facebook page said: "We're heading to Gresty Green! We are delighted to be heading back to the North West to open our next Hickory's Smokehouse!

"You'll find us on the edge of Shavington near Crewe and Nantwich."

A date for the opening is not yet known but the comapny are advertising for a head chef for the new venture.

The news comes a few months after the company, which has branches in Chester, West Kirby, Rhos-on-Sea, Coventry, Birmingham and Southport announced sales of £16.6m in the last financial year.

Hickory's is one of Chester's most popular restaurants, with a menu including southern fried chicken, Memphis style rubbed baby back ribs and slow smoked beef sausage.