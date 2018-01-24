The video will start in 8 Cancel

Meat-loving Wetherspoons customers across the UK were reportedly left furious after the pub chain pulled steak from its menus in all 900 branches.

Despite it being Steak Club Night, unexpected supply problems meant that steak was well and truly off the menu, according to our sister paper The Mirror.

It meant that servings of the Aberdeen Angus rump steak, sirloin steak and gammon were unavailable to order as customers were reportedly offered quinoa and halloumi salad alternatives instead.

Disappointed diners from across Britain queued up to vent their frustration on Twitter, as one social media user appeared to joke "Riot police are on standby."

One woman tweeted: "Oh great, steak club Tuesday at spoons and what have we got? No f****** steaks. Not a single Steak. Not one. On steak Club Tuesday. Nothing."

Janice Bolton wrote: " walked to MK spoons in the rain for Steak Club and there are no steaks! Very disappointing."

Steak Club is held on Tuesday nights at Wetherspoon pubs and can see diners tuck into steak, chips, peas, tomato, mushroom and a drink for as cheap as £7.