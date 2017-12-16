Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is set to get a world first dining concept.

The Fine Dieting Restaurant on Grosvenor Street is the brainchild of Ben Smith, a nutritionist and personal trainer who has successfully helped thousands of people with their fat loss goals over the last four years.

Since doing so, Ben has spent the last 18 months researching the science between the body and food and how to make dieting as simple as possible, as well as sustainable with everyday life.

The Fine Diet Plan, which launches in March 2018, is his solution and will revolutionise how people think about dieting.

Ben, 37 is testament to his new methods, having gone through the experience himself and lost 10 stone in six months. For the majority of that time he was unable to exercise due to an injury.

Ben said: “I truly understand what it feels like to be obese, I was 21 stone! I love food and I’m an emotional eater, so when developing this plan they were two key factors I considered.”

You will never hear Ben use the words ‘sin’ or ‘cheat’ when it comes to food, but you will hear him say ‘it’s fine!’. He believes you can’t diet effectively without knowing your maintenance calories. Once you go through the process of finding that out, then you can eat the foods you enjoy the most with or without exercise. Not caring about carbs, fats, when is best to eat or feeling guilt about eating out or going ‘off plan’. None of that matters, it’s about celebrating the food you enjoy and then embracing the positive step going on a diet represents.

The Fine Dieting Restaurant follows on from the plan and will open on Grosvenor Street in the former What’s Cooking site in late spring. Its sole purpose is to show people that being on a diet doesn’t mean you have to starve yourself for days on end before you go out, so you can eat ‘normal’ food. It’s about enjoying delicious, nutrient dense food, in a stunning environment whilst you dine out on a diet.

Ben explained: “When you are on a diet, you become a social hermit, you don’t like to go out because you are afraid of gaining weight, or bingeing. Sitting in company eating steamed broccoli and boiled rice, whilst your friends tuck into all kinds of tasty dishes, isn’t fun!

“At the Fine Dieting Restaurant the food will look exquisite, taste amazing and you won’t have to worry about the after effect on the scales due to how the dishes are designed, and the methods and ethos that I believe in.”

The interior of the restaurant has been completely stripped back and is currently undergoing a £1 million refurbishment. Whilst ripping up the floors, an old menu was found, which was being used as a substitute floor board. In the kitchen, around five levels of tiles had to be stripped off the walls to get to the original brick.

Interior plans will be launched in January, in the meantime you can follow the restaurants transformation via @dietingout. Some of the dishes available at the restaurant will be showcased at next year’s Food and Drink festival.