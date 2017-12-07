Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester restaurant The Chef’s Table is celebrating after once again being named in the OpenTable 2017 top 100 restaurants in the UK.

OpenTable, the world’s leading online restaurant booking service, released its annual list of top 100 restaurants in the UK based on reviews left by verified diners yesterday (December 5).

The list is generated from more than 730,000 reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners in the past year. All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants are sorted according to an overall score, which takes into account a number of criteria including each restaurant’s average rating, along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area and the average number of restaurants reviewed by diners who reviewed that restaurant.

The Chef’s Table which can be found in Music Hall Passageway in Chester city centre has won a string of awards since it opened in 2014.

Owner Tom Hughes said: “It says a lot when 93% of the list is London based and we are the only restaurant from Cheshire in there. There are a lot of other Cheshire restaurants that belong in that list but we don’t get the attention we maybe deserve and the same goes for a lot of places outside London.

“We are chuffed obviously but it doesn’t stop us trying to progress and be better and better each year.

“Big big gratitude to all the customers who have been kind enough to visit us time and time again, this is not possible without them leaving their reviews and then of course our team at the restaurant, they are consistently mega for us and work so hard week in week out.”

Vice president of Europe for OpenTable Adrian Valeriano said: “OpenTable diner reviews have always been, and will continue to be, one of our key pillars for ensuring customers discover the right dining experience wherever they are in the UK. London retains its reputation as the UK’s culinary capital, but we continue to see outstanding restaurants from across a number of cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Chester appearing on the list.

“As we head towards the end of the year and into the festive season, it is such an honour to be able to look back at which restaurants our diners have enjoyed, and to highlight the exceptional efforts of these restaurants chefs and staff.”

The complete top 100 list may be viewed at www.opentable.co.uk/m/best-restaurants-in-united-kingdom-2017 .