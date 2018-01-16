The video will start in 8 Cancel

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown has put her sprawling mega-mansion up on the market amid rumours that she won't be rejoining her fellow housewives for the hit ITVBe show when they start filming series 7 later this month.

But if you want to live like Cheshire royalty you’ll need deep pockets as the five-bedroom Mobberley mansion is on the market for a staggering £4,750,000 with Benson Bunch estate agents, our sister paper the Liverpool Echo reports .

Leanne, 40 and her family moved into the far-from-humble abode on Pavement Lane back in 2016.

Spanning an incredible 11,000 square feet, the gated property is shrouded in privacy, with spacious grounds and a paddock with potential for stabling.

The property has impressive cathedral ceilings and exposed wooden beams throughout, with the enviable features of a charming country manor house.

The family home also has a huge swimming pool, as well as a huge open-plan living room which is overlooked by glass panelling from the floor above.

The property also boasts plush silver carpets throughout, with life-size mirrored nude statues in one of the living rooms.

The mansion house was first listed for a whopping £5,950,000 back in 2016, and has racked up hundreds of thousands of views since it was first listed on property website Zoopla.

Leanne has been at the centre of some of the biggest dramas of the Real Housewives over the past six series - most recently for for her rumbling row with her former best mate Dawn Ward .

Leanne spent Christmas and New Year in India with her three children and husband Wes who now plays football for Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters.

On her return to the UK she posted an Instagram photo cuddling up to Wes which said 'Miss you already.

Leanne’s agent has declined to comment on the speculation that she is leaving the show.

ITVBe has also declined to comment.