Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coliseum Leisure Park near Cheshire Oaks is inviting you to kick off the May half term holidays with one of its deals and offers on food, drink and entertainment.

Frankie and Benny’s is inviting families to 40% off mains with a voucher that entitles them to best-sellers including burgers, ribs and pasta.

If you and the family are looking to spice up the school holidays, visit Chiquito for a Mexican feast and enjoy its fixed price children’s menu which is available all day, every day. The fantastic deal includes any main, side, dessert and drink for just £4.95.

Kids can eat for free when dining with any full priced adult meal from the a la carte menu. For those looking to enjoy an afternoon tipple it is 2-4-1 on cocktails all day, every day which can be enjoyed with the exclusive lunchtime menu price starting from £8.95.

Cure the half-term madness and take the little ones to Prezzo where all children can eat for just £1 until June 3.

For a more luxurious weekday treat, visit Miller & Carter and sample its specially created fixed price lunch menu. Enjoy the chef’s selection of lighter dishes with two courses from only £10.95 – perfectly designed for any lunch occasion. Choose a classic dish, such as the sea bass fillet or handmade steak burger. If you fancy something more indulgent, it has introduced a selection of three new steak lunch dishes.

After enjoying a delicious feast, why not head down to Vue Cinema to snap up its newly announced cinema tickets for just £4.99 – for any film, any day.

Leave the school bags behind and join in the fun at Hollywood Bowl this half term with its top of the class activities running from 4pm to 6pm every day.

Livening up the party over half term, Freedome is offering a half term pass where you can play every day of half term for just £20. They’ve also teamed up with Zizzi on Cheshire Oaks to offer everyone who buys a half term pass 20% off their entire bill any day during half term.

The pass is only available to buy in advance this week (Monday 21st – Sun 27th May). To buy the pass visit www.freedomeparks.com/offers and to find out more information about what’s on at Coliseum Leisure Park during half term, visit www.coliseum-leisure.co.uk .