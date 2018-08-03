Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New mums and their babies walked 2.5 km in the first sling walk organised by MummyYoga and Delamere Forestry Commission.

The event was held to support new parents and help them come together to reduce social isolation within the community.

More than 20 new mums from Chester and surrounding areas came with their babies in slings and carriers taking in the beautiful forest settings, incorporating breath awareness and yoga as part of the walk.

This walk was organised to raise awareness on the wide range of issues new parents face with their mental health and forms part of the new Mothers’ Mental health Matters (#MMhM) project.

Founder of MummyYoga, Dr Rehana Jawadwala, has been involved with perinatal mental health agenda since her meeting at the House of Commons last year. After galvanising more than 300 women to come forward with their mental health stories, the Mothers’ Mental health Matters (#MMhM) project was born.

The walk began with an informal chat and support about baby wearing and its benefits. Mums new to slings chatted with experienced mums who helped them with tips and suggestions. Rehana was on hand to advise and help mums and babies be safe in slings.

Rehana is an experienced baby wearing peer supporter who also teaches the Keep Me Close sling yoga class in Chester.

Emily Evans, one of the mums on the walk, said: “The forest walk was one of the best things I’ve done for myself in weeks. It was wonderful to get outside and stretch, to breathe in the fresh air and forest smells, and to connect with my baby, with nature, and with other people who are on their own parenting journey.”

There are four further walks scheduled for this year and as the momentum grows, more walks in the new year will be added.

Claire Darlington from the Forestry Commission has been amazed at the turnout on the first walk itself and hopes that events such as these will bring together the beautiful forest setting along with the ancient science of meditation and yoga, helping new mothers and fathers to cope with the pressures of being parents.

Mothers’ Mental health Matters (#MMhM) project aims to support women and families through their journey from fertility issues into early parenthood. It aims to provide community-based solutions that will bring together peer support and help reduce social isolation.

There are several events planned this year including a co-curated festival Blink with Storyhouse for parents in September.

For more information on all the ways you can get involved please go to mummyyoga.com/mental-health/