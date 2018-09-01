Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer's almost over but we're still due a few sunny days and what better way to spend a warm afternoon than by enjoying a picnic in our beautiful city?

Chester and its surrounding areas are bursting with stunning locations to dine al fresco – here are just a few suggestions...

Countess of Chester Country Park

(Image: Andy Scargill)

It's hard to believe these natural and peaceful surroundings are in the city centre, but this stunning park located next to the Countess of Chester Hospital features a number of pathways and trails for walkers and cyclist.

It's the perfect surrounding for a bite to eat in the sunshine, and there are plenty of picnic benches too.

Delamere Forest

This beautiful shady oasis of natural beauty is right on our doorstep, just a few miles outside Chester.

There is so much to do at Delamere, including walking, orienteering and Go Ape just to name a few, but once you've worked up an appetite, there are plenty of relaxing spots to sit and enjoy a picnic on one of the many picnic benches that are available throughout the forest.

River Dee

(Image: Dale Miles)

The river is a lovely pleasant part of Chester and somewhere you can sit in the sunshine watching the boats sail by.

It has stunning views and lots of seating to soak up the atmosphere. And there's an ice cream stand!

Chester Amphitheatre

Where better to enjoy your lunch than in the realms of history? Chester's Roman Amphitheatre was the largest in Britain and is one of the first places that city tourists visit.

This historical site is the perfect place for a picnic.

Roman Gardens

This charming park at the foot of the River Dee contains genuine Roman building fragments and is a wonderfully picturesque spot to enjoy a bite to eat in the sunshine.

Caldy Valley Nature Park

With its beautiful wild flowers and ancient hedgerows, Caldy Valley Nature Park just outside the city centre in Great Boughton is a beautiful oasis in which to spend an afternoon.

It contains picnic tables and you can even feed the hundreds of different species of birds.

Chester Cathedral Falconry & Nature Gardens

The gardens of Chester Cathedral are stunning enough on their own but even more so now they play host to one of the most amazing aerial displays imaginable.

You'll be able to view some of the most spectacular birds of prey right up close and there is a designated picnic area for you to sit and enjoy your food.

The centre also has a refreshment kiosk that sells drinks and snacks.

Sandy Lane Park

Sandy Lane Park, on the banks of the River Dee has stunning views of Chester and there's also a stimulating play environment. What's more, the brilliant Aqua Park includes a 10 feature spray facility close to a grassed picnic area – perfect for hot days.

Grosvenor Park

This Grade II registered park has long been part of Chester's history and is one of the finest examples of Victorian parks in the UK.

It's a great open space that offers a wide range of activities including a miniature railway, open air theatre and activity zone.

Surrounded by ornamental shrub beds and display bedding, these are planted twice a year to provide a spectacular and colourful display during warm months.

The perfect place to enjoy a peaceful picnic in the outdoors.