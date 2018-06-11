Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic market town celebrated one of its most famous traditions.

Neston Ladies Club Day saw the highlight of the year for Neston Female Society as for the 204th time hundreds of women and children with garlands galore processed through the town in bright sunshine.

The parade was led by the pipes of the Scots Guards Association. Those walking included the mayor of Neston Pat Kynaston and the town’s vicar the Rev Alan Dawson with other dignitaries including Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders and borough councillors Louise Gittins (Little Neston and Burton) and Andy Williams (Neston), secretary of the society.

(Image: David Sejrup)

To encourage a festival atmosphere the town centre closed to traffic with arts group Hip & Harmony providing street entertainment backed by a grant from Neston Town Council in a bid to attract families and friends to the area during the parade.

The society was founded in 1814 and is the only surviving female society of its kind in the kingdom.

It was formed when the country was suffering a period of severe hardship due to long wars with France and a series of poor harvests. The original charter is kept in St Mary’s & St Helen’s Parish Church in Neston.

(Image: David Sejrup)

The celebrations started with the band parading from the Royal British Legion on Chester Road to the Malt Shovel on Liverpool Road.

Live entertainment began at The Cross before the band and procession departed the Malt Shovel to walk to St Mary and St Helen’s church on Neston High Street.

A service was held there with the parade continuing to The Cross for blessings and hymns.

It then processed to Neston Civic Hall for the society’s AGM and tea with live entertainment continuing at The Cross.

(Image: David Sejrup)

A funfair on the Chester Road car park added to the festivities along with a barbecue run by Elephant Bank outside their restaurant at The Cross.

The historic event takes place on the first Thursday of June each year.

“Another great day for Neston to be proud of,” suggested an onlooker. The 205th annual procession will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019.