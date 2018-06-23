Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dexter the Dinosaur, a whopping 4.5m long Tyrannosaurus Rex will be hungry for fun and taking visitors on a prehistoric journey on Sunday, July 1 at the Coliseum Leisure Park, celebrating the release of blockbuster movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The show, which is both educational and exciting, will be brought to life by the wrangler who will keep the dino in check as well as giving insights into the Jurassic era. Not only will visitors get to have photos with Dexter, they’ll also get to meet some baby dinosaurs too, including a baby T-Rex, triceratops and stegosaurus.

Performances will run throughout the day from 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm, so why not come down, see Dexter for FREE, get a bite to eat at family-favourites Zizzi, Prezzo, Coal Grill & Bar, Las Iguanas, Miller & Carter, Chiquito or Frankie & Benny’s and then head over to Vue to see the new Jurassic World movie and top-off your roarsome day!

