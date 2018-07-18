Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets have gone on general sale for Chester Zoo’s annual Christmas event, The Lanterns.

Running on selected nights from 23 November to 23 December, the heart-warming event raises vital funds to help support zoo’s work as a conservation charity fighting to prevent extinction around the world.

With a colourful oversized Butterfly Garden, Nordic markets, stunning Christmas trees and a magical ice kingdom, visitors are invited experience the zoo in a different and much more sparkly light.

(Image: Steve Rawlins)

Amidst a new journey through the zoo, this year’s spectacular will display new, specially created animal lanterns - one of The Lanterns most popular features from Christmases past - and additional twinkly characters lining the route.

Jon Turley, head of guest experience, said: “We really hope The Lanterns will kick-start Christmas 2018 for people, creating those precious family memories you’ll never forget. At the same time, the fact that it all contributes to our work as a conservation charity, as we strive to prevent extinction of threatened animals around the world, makes this even more special.

“So fill up on tasty festive food, explore new fantastical and colourful worlds, full of animal-inspired illuminations and traditional festive scenes, and remember to keep an eye out for Father Christmas on his sleigh. He could be just around the corner!”

Tickets range from £10 - £17.50 for adults and £5 -£15 for children. Infants age 2 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here .

The Lanterns has been lovingly created by the zoo, in partnership with multi award-winning outdoor arts producers Wild Rumpus.