It's International Cat Day 2018 - a full 24 hours of recognition and celebration of our feline friends.

Since 2002, people have been celebrating this annual occasion, which was designed by the International Fund For Animal Welfare to recognise one of humanity’s oldest and most loved pets.

So, in honour of cats, we want to see Chester's cutest cats, or even selfies with your four legged pals.

Post your snaps on the Chester Chronicle Facebook page or tweet them to us @ChesterChron.