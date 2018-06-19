Disney On Ice is bringing a brand new show to Manchester - with Moana, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast and more.
The Dream Big show is stopping off at Manchester Arena as part of a UK arena tour.
Disney On Ice will feature the fearless Moana and demigod Maui for the first time ever in the UK.
They're set to be a massive hit alongside other favourite characters, including Beauty and the Beast's Belle and Rapunzel from Tangled.
Others will include Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White and the characters from Frozen.
Dream Big focuses on the characters who dreamed of more and embarked on adventures across land, sky and sea.
There is also a little party beforehand if you arrive early, where you can help to celebrate the 90th birthday of the most iconic Disney character and Walt Disney’s ultimate dreamer, Mickey Mouse.
The show is on in Manchester from Wednesday, October 10 to Sunday, October 14.
An exclusive Ticketmaster presale takes place at 9am on Friday, June 22. Go to Ticketmaster here and use the code TMDOI .
Tickets will then go on general release from 9am on Friday, June 29.
Disney on Ice - Dream Big 2018 UK Tour Dates
October 2-7 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
October 10-14 - Manchester Arena
October 19-21 - Birmingham Arena
October 23-28 - Birmingham Arena
November 14-18 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
November 21-25 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
December 26-31 - London, O2 Arena
January 2-6 - London, O2 Arena