Hundreds of families have been queuing since early this morning outside the Build-A-Bear stores in Chester and Cheshire Oaks to try and grab a bargain in their 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion.

The offer is precisely what it says – a child pays their age to create one of the popular teddies.

So instead of paying the usual £25 or so for a character, a three-year-old for example would pay £3, with a minimum £1 charge for under ones.

Pictures of huge queues emerged on social media from 9am this morning with some shoppers telling us that they'd been queuing in Chester since 8am.

At 10.30am the queue in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre was from the store's door to the Pepper Street entrance. One customer Jess McWilliam told us that staff had informed shoppers that the current wait was about SIX hours.

Tess Handoll was one of the first people in the queue at 8am. She told us: "I managed to make two bears with my boys and was out of the shop by 9.30am.

"The staff were super friendly and efficient at getting us all through but still made the experience feel special considering the volume of people."

In order to participate in the promotion parents or guardians will first have to join the free Build-A-Bear bonus reward scheme , providing a valid email address and name that will entitle a little guest to purchase a toy at the lower cost.

Also – and this is the key – the child who wishes to pay his or her age MUST be present at the time of purchase.

The offer is only available in stores and are valid for ONE Make-Your-Own furry friend.

However, additional outfits and accessories are sold separately at full price, and customers can’t combine any other discounts with the purchase.