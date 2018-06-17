Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer's here and if we believe what the forecasters say, it's going to be a scorcher for the next three months.

So we've come up with a list of some ways to make the most of the sunshine while we can, and Chester has so much to offer.

Have a flutter at Chester Races

(Image: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

There's no better excuse to get glammed up than a day at the races, so get on your glad rags and have a flutter in the sunshine.

There are several remaining race meets left this summer - which you can find here

Experience Chester from the sky

(Image: Jason Roberts)

How stunning will Chester look from above on a summer's day? The multi award winning Cathedral at Height tour of Chester Cathedral is one of the best things to do in the city.

Climb to the top of the central tower and catch a glimpse of one city, two countries and five counties at more than 125ft above ground.

And what's more, go behind the scenes of thousands of years of history of Chester Cathedral, explore the bell-ringing chamber and get up close to the images on the stained glass windows.

You can experience the 60 minute tour or the 30 minute one - and both are amazing!

Get cultured at Chester's Open Air Theatre

(Image: UGC)

It's one of the most popular open air theatres in the country. So where better to soak up the sun whilst also getting some culture than the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre?

The sounds of popping corks, unpacked picnics and happy audiences are the defining sounds of Chester's summer.

This year's performances include Much Ado About Nothing, Swallows and Amazons and The Tempest. Find out more here

Have a pizza in the sun made by 'the best' in town

Who better to make your pizza than an authentic Neapolitan chef who has won awards in London for his pizza? Giacomo Guido, the man behind Stile Napoletano in Chester Market had his organically-made pizza described by The Times as 'divinely light and airy'.

So many Cestrians describe it as the 'best pizza ever' - so why not grab a slice to eat in the sun and watch the world go by?

Chester Zoo

(Image: UGC)

We sometimes take for granted that one of the most successful and well-loved attractions in the entire UK is right on our doorstep.

Home to 21,000 animals - it's little wonder more than a million visitors visit the zoo every year, and it wins countless awards.

Take a cruise on the River Dee

What's more relaxing than a sail along the stunning River Dee?

You can see the sights in a luxury showboat, a rowing boat or a pedalo. After that, spend some time strolling The Groves, a beautiful riverside promenade with refreshment kiosks, restaurants, a pub and relaxing outdoor seating.

And the 19th century bandstand, used every weekend in the summer which provides free entertainment while you watch the world go by, is a wonderful way to round off a relaxing day.

Watch Chester's wonderful Midsummer Watch Parade

(Image: UGC)

Chester's Midsummer Watch Parade is one of the oldest and most colourful events in the whole country - and a major summer spectacular.

With over 500 local participants, the Watch is firmly established as one of Chester’s most iconic events. Watch angels, devils, green men and mythical beasts rub shoulders with Romans, St Werburgh, elephants and camels in a parade full of colour and music that dates back to the late 1400s.

Walk the walls with a gelato

(Image: Ian Cooper)

You can't come to Chester and not walk the city walls!

The Grade I listed walls are the oldest, longest and most complete in Britain, parts of which are almost 2000 years old.



Walking the complete circuit gives amazing views down into the city and gives a fantastic insight into Chester's long history.

So why not grab a gelato from Chester's two main gelato shops - Gino's on Northgate Street and Icestone on Bridge Street - and stroll the city walls.

Go rafting on the Dee

(Image: @mattjimages)

This annual charity event takes place every July on the River Dee and is organised by the Rotary Club of Chester.

The rafts race against the clock over an approximate 4400-metre course starting just upriver of the Royal Chester Rowing Club, passing under the pedestrian Suspension Bridge to a finish on the north bank of the river by Recorder’s Steps to the Walls and just above the weir.

The rafts then have to retrace their route back to the launch area on the Meadows - great fun!

Chester Castle

This castle, which dates back to William the Conqueror, was only accessible to tour groups until 2017 - so it's very exciting news that the attraction will be reopening to the public this summer!

Open on Friday, Saturday and Sundays, from July 20 to September 16, visitors will be able to wander around and experience the historic site free of charge and even climb to the top of the tower for a unique panorama view from the roof (this costs £2 although English Heritage members get it free).