Chester Pride is due to kick off its sixth year in the city, and this year's is set to be just as popular as ever.

The annual celebration of diversity and support for Chester's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender+ community is back for 2018.

Thousands of revellers are expected to descend on the city centre for the event.

Here's everything you need to know...

When and where will it be held?

Chester Pride 2018 takes place on Saturday, August 11 at Castle Square in front of Chester Castle.

What are the timings of the day?

The festivities as usual kick off with the iconic parade through the city streets, starting from Castle Square at 12pm.

Then it's back to Castle Square for a day of entertainment starting from 1pm with something that is guaranteed to appeal to everyone.

What entertainment will be on offer?

Music will dominate this year's Chester Pride, with '80s icon Marc Almond headlining the main stage, alongside performances from Katrina from Katrina and the Waves, X Factor star Marcus Collins and Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears tribute acts.

There will also be music from Chester artists Mondegreen, Gravves, Alx Green, FXYMRNS and Peaness.

Over on the cabaret stage in The Glitter Lounge, there will be sparkling performances from political drag queen Donna Trump, male burlesque entertainment from Rock Hart and acrobatic duo Siren Asylum, amongst many others.

What else can I expect on the day?

There will be a Health, Life and Wellbeing Zone featuring over 60 stalls from public sector services, organisations, charities and social groups.

Children's Zone – a space for youngsters to play and take part in activities and crafts and Youth Zone for young people aged 11-19 to take some time with friends and chat with youth workers.

Vintage Pride – a retro cakes and sweets café, fancy dress photo booth, vintage memorabilia and classic vintage board games

An alcohol-free chill out space for those who want a break from the crowds and a market place area featuring produce from local traders.

Will there be places to eat?

There will be food available on site including vegan fare from Give Peas A Chance, Hanky Panky Pancakes, Jamaican street food and traditional German and Italian food.

What about special access?

Castle Square consists of level, tarmac ground accessible to people who use mobility equipment. Chester's disability charity DIAL West Cheshire will be supporting disabled access at Chester Pride. DIAL's Shop-mobility service will operate from a stand close to the entrance gate offering free hire of mobility equipment, including mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

There is also a private breastfeeding area, a refrigeration point where medicine and food can be kept cold and a medical service based on site.

Assistance dogs are also welcome to accompany their owners around the site, with water bowls available for dogs.

An accessible raised viewing platform for those in wheelchairs or with mobility impairments, is available, as well as a British Sign Language interpreter on the main stage.

Where can I park?

The nearest parking is located at Little Roodee car park and Chester Racecourse. Blue Badge parking is available at both sites. A drop-off and pick-up point for disabled people will be located at Castle Street, close to the main entrance gate.

Who is sponsoring the event?

Chester Pride 2018 sponsors include M&S Bank, Cheshire West and Chester Council , Bank of America , Music Is Now, Chester Live, Cheshire police , Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust, Russell and Russell Solicitors, Barefoot Wine, DTCC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, MBNA, Deva Tuk Tuk, University of Chester , Brio Leisure, Body Positive, and Cheshire Hellcats Roller Derby.