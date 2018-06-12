Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to Vue Cheshire Oaks were treated to a spectacular live performance of Swan Lake as local groups showcased their talents to mark the upcoming live screening of one of the most iconic ballets in history.

The Vue foyer was centre stage for the teaser performance from Northern Ballet School – an international centre of excellence in training for classical ballet and musical theatre.

The Royal Ballet’s adaptation of Swan Lake, originally composed by Tchaikovsky in 1876, will be screened live at Vue Cheshire Oaks on June 12, with the encore on Sunday, June 17.

Deputy principal of Northern Ballet School Jackie Gray said: “It was a real honour to be invited by Vue to launch these new screenings and we completely were blown away by the positive reactions we’ve had from customers. You don’t generally get to see performances like ours in a setting like this one so we loved having the chance to show off our talents.”

General manager at Vue Cheshire Oaks Brodie Lyons said: “Swan Lake is a truly timeless tale and this was a real celebration of both the exceptional influence Swan Lake has had on modern ballet as well as an opportunity to see the fantastic local talent we have here in Cheshire.

“Northern Ballet School did an absolutely marvellous job and have really given the Royal Ballet a run for their money. It’s certainly whet the appetites of our customers ahead of the screenings on June 12 and 17.”

You can secure your tickets to Swan Lake and other Big Screen Events by going to: www.myvue.com