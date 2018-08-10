Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester city centre will be subject to a number of temporary road closures during the annual Chester Pride festival this weekend.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have issued a list of roads that will be affected this Saturday (August 11) while the parade takes place, and the restrictions will be in force from 11.30am until 1pm.

They are as follows:



️Castle Street (From Lower Bridge Street to Grosvenor Roundabout)

️Lower Bridge Street (From Duke Street to Pepper Street)

️Bridge Street (From Pepper Street to Watergate Street)

️Watergate Street (From Bridge Street to Nicholas Street)

️Northgate Street (From Princess Street to Eastgate Street)

️St Werburgh Street (From Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)​​​​​​​

️Eastgate Street (From Foregate Street to Northgate Street)​​​​​​​

️Foregate Street (From Eastgate Street to St John Street)

️St John Street (From Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.