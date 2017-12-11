Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vibrant and colourful procession of angels, devils and fire skeletons paraded through the streets of Chester for the return of Winter Watch on Thursday (December 7).

The Winter Watch is inspired by ‘Setting the Watch’ – a ceremony held at Christmas in the 1400s when Chester’s early police force ‘the City Watch’ were handed the keys of the city after processing around Chester to ensure it was secure.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Chester’s popular parades are steeped in history and unique to our city, taking elements of the city’s past, starting with the Romans (Saturnalia) and jumping forward to the 1400s (Midsummer Watch and Winter Watch).

“The Winter Watch includes some characters from the Midsummer Watch parade who are joined by magical and festive characters including Ice Queens and Jack Frost.”

If you missed out on the fun, there is a second opportunity to watch the parade as it returns on December 14 to present a double bill with Chester’s Roman Legion for their torch lit Saturnalia parade.