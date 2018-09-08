Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warrington Wolves secured a Play-Off semi-final spot with their 26-24 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night but they were certainly made to work for it.

The Giants, with players missing, gave everything they had in a thrilling match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The game was played at a pulsating pace with both teams willing to move the ball around at every opportunity.

Both sides scored five tries with pacy winger Jake Mamo crossing for a first half-hat-trick for Huddersfield and centre Bryson Goodwin, again in red hot form for the Wolves, crossing for brace on the back of his five try haul against Hull eight days earlier.

Fortunately for Warrington, Tyrone Roberts got the better of his goalkicking duel with Danny Brough.

Talking of which, the game had a slightly surreal ending after Huddersfield were awarded a penalty on the final hooter.

Brough elected to go for a 50-metre plus shot at goal in an attempt to snatch a draw but even if he’d knocked it over it would have meant the fifth-placed Giants would no longer be able to catch Warrington with three league games remaining and a massively inferior Scoring Difference.

As it happens, Brough’s kick fell short anyway but perhaps we found out that either maths isn’t his strong point or he doesn’t take much notice of the Super League table.

After a game which had ebbed and flowed so much, Wolves boss Steve Price was elated with the way his charges stuck at it to take the spoils and secure a Top 4 berth.

He said “We did what we had to do to get the result. I’m very pleased for the group of men out there; we found a way to win.

“Huddersfield are a good team. They’ve changed a fair amount of their systems and structures.

“They’ve been one of those top four teams over the last ten to twelve weeks in terms of their form.

“It’s good to finally cement that top four spot.

“It felt like we were in control but credit to Huddersfield for coming back. When it was 22-14 I always felt we were in the driving seat there.

“They got that long range line-break on our right edge and scored off the back of that which was disappointing.

“It was a credit to the boys to hang tough. An ugly win but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

“I was impressed with Bryson Goodwin who had another strong game; five tries last week and he had some big moments again tonight. Stef Ratchford and Daz Clark too.

“Jack Hughes is doing a phenomenal job for us through that middle third. There were some positive moments throughout the 80 minutes.

“We have cemented that top four but still need to raise the bar, go up a few more cogs to build momentum into the semi-finals.

“We’ve got to be smart. We manage players really well throughout the week. We want to try and push the best team out there each week.”

It will be interesting to see how Warrington approach the remaining games before the Play-Offs.

Currently lying fourth, it looks highly unlikely they can force their way as high as second to secure a home draw but they could catch third placed Castleford.

However, busting a gut to secure an away game against, probably, Wigan rather than an away game against, probably, St Helens hardly seems like a worthwhile pursuit.

At the same time, Price will want his team to go into the Play-Offs battle hardened. He wouldn’t thank you for a three week rest.