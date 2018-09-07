Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Great Britain and England international Paul Anderson has been confirmed as the new U19s academy coach at Warrington Wolves.

The 46-year-old has had a long career in the game as both a player and coach and will combine his new role at the Halliwell Jones Stadium alongside his commitments as England Knights head coach.

The prop began his playing days with Leeds between 1990 and 1993 before signing for fellow Yorkshire side Halifax who he played for until 1997, including the first two years of Super League.

He then joined Bradford with whom he won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups before signing off his playing career with two years at St Helens, again earning silverware with a further Grand Final and Challenge Cup final win in 2006.

During his playing career he represented both Great Britain and England on the international scene.

Anderson said he discussed the vision that head of youth Peter Riding, chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick and head coach Steve Price had for Warrington, and that this 'intrigued' him, with the aim of bringing young players through into the senior team.

"It is a vision I now want to get over the line. The way the club is keen to produce its own players is very exciting," he said.

“We have a lot of fantastic people in our game and what we are trying to achieve with the England Performance Unit (EPU) and England programme is great.

"I would like to personally thank Ralph Rimmer and Kevin Sinfield for giving me the opportunity to remain as head coach of the England Knights.

"I’ve been very fortunate to work with a lot of good people at the Rugby Football League and within the EPU, this is a great concept and vital to success in the RLWC2021 and beyond.

“However, I’ve always had the desire to coach day-to-day and the role here at Warrington is truly exciting for me with the investment and infrastructure we are looking to put in and round the young players.

“Working with young players is enjoyable but it can be frustrating as well. The last couple of years have really opened my eyes to this side of the game and the importance of it.

"We need to put the right things around the players and give them the best opportunities we can. The players then need to buy into what we are looking to achieve at the club. The ultimate aim is to become self-sufficient and to make sure we get players into Super League from within and keep them there.”

After retiring as a player, Anderson took on the assistant coach’s role at Huddersfield in 2006 before being named head coach in 2012, lifting the League Leaders Shield in 2013.

In 2016 he stepped down and joined the international performance staff as England assistant coach and later England Knights head coach at the start of this year.

Riding said: "It’s fantastic for all concerned that Paul has decided to join us here at Warrington. Having worked closely with him in the past I know that everything he will bring to the role will be of the very highest standard.

"He has worked across all levels of the game, both domestically and internationally, and he has a proven track record in developing young players. I am looking forward to working closely with him over the next three years.

"When young players join our club I want them to have the best chance of becoming a professional Rugby League player and the appointment of coaches like Paul only further cements how serious we are in our quest to produce players through our own academy.”

Price has also backed the appointment and believes the signing of Anderson is a 'coup' for the Wire.

“Paul is a fantastic appointment for the club. I watched his coaching career very closely at Huddersfield and he had some tremendous years there," he said.

"I’d like to think that this experience as assistant and head coach, and his time within the England set-up, will now transfer over to his role within our performance team here at Warrington.

"His work ethic is fantastic. He’s a genuine guy and has a strong understanding of the academy systems within our game, and what we are trying to achieve at the club. I’m a big believer that Paul is a great coup for our club.”