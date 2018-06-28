Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Hyde will represent Great Britain next week in Hungary.

The talented West Cheshire Athletic Club teenager will compete in the shot put at Gyor in the European Athletics Under 18 Championships taking place between July 5-8.

Hyde hit a new personal best of 18.89m at last week’s England Athletics Championships held at Bedford and will be hoping to build on his impressive progress.

He will be making his debut for Great Britain having represented England in Cardiff last year and after winning the Home Countries Schools International while representing English Schools in Dublin last July.

Hyde missed out on selection for England at last year’s Youth Commonwealth Games held in The Bahamas, but West Cheshire AC coaches Dave McKay and Jenny Manning are both excited about his future.

“Jenny and I have been really impressed with the way George has progressed in recent years and we are both delighted and excited about his call-up to the Great Britain team,” McKay said.

“George has been rewarded for all his hard work and dedication. He has had to practice a new technique during the last 12 months in a bid to improve his throwing distance and it has been so good to see all that work paying off.

“I’m sure Jenny will agree that George has always been great to work alongside because he always listens carefully to our advice and he is a very popular member of the throws squad at West Cheshire AC.

“I’m confident that George will thoroughly enjoy the experience of competing in a Great Britain vest and I’m sure the trip will whet his appetite for more international appearances.”

Great Britain team leader, Femi Akinsanya said: “The U18 age group is incredibly competitive in the country this season and we are very pleased to have selected such a strong squad of athletes.

“It is a great opportunity for these young athletes to compete on the international stage and I’m excited to see how they perform on this stage and what they can learn from their experience.”

Keely Smith of West Cheshire AC won the ladies title at the Rhyl Runfest Half Marathon in a time of one hour 33 minutes 34 seconds.

Smith was accompanied by club mate Tony Woodall who clocked 1:33:35, and by Clare Mallon who posted 1:46:03 for second spot in her over 40 age group.

Tom Booth completed the Pennine Barrier 50 Miles Fell Race in second spot in a time of eight hours 25 minutes.

The West Cheshire AC distance ace dipped under the old course record after negotiating a route taking in parts of the Pennine Way and a circuit of the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Rob Little headed West Cheshire AC’s contingent home at the Wilmslow Half Marathon after clocking one hour 19 minutes 26 seconds for 46th position.

He was backed up by club mates Jack Gannon (1:28:05), Andy Carter (1:29:28), Phil Woodley (1:32:10), Luke Ellis (1:32:48), and Steve Hillier (1:36:48).

Peter Smith improved his 10k personal best by 46 seconds after representing West Cheshire AC at the Warrington Road Runners 10k where he posted 47:44.