Jan van Deventer says his Chester RUFC side need to enjoy a more fruitful second half of the season in order to avoid a potential ‘spot of bother’.

Chester were beaten by the narrowest of margins on Saturday when they went down 21-20 at sixth-placed South Leicester in National League 2 North.

The defeat came despite the Hare Lane men holding a 20-7 advantage at the break.

A second-half fightback sealed the win for South Leicester and condemned Chester to their eighth loss of the campaign.

And with the season approaching the half-way stage, van Deventer is wanting to see an improvement in the New Year.

(Image: Paul Best)

“We played the better rugby at the weekend - I think both sides were in agreement at that,” said Chester’s head coach.

“But we couldn’t get in the right stride in the second half and failed to capitalise on what we had done and how we had played in the first half.

“We spoke at the end about how we can’t afford to do that and how we need to keep the momentum going.”

Chester had James Preston and Kyle Joseph cross the whitewash with James Robins converting both tries as well as adding two penalties.

(Image: Paul Best)

Chester, who host Hinckley at Hare Lane this Saturday (3pm), now sit eighth in the standings with 27 points from their 14 games so far.

But despite the defeat, van Deventer says nobody is pressing the panic button just yet.

“We need a positive second half of the season and we want to get some more wins on the board, as all sides do,” he said.

“But we need to make sure that we get back to winning ways and find that kind of rugby that we were playing earlier in the season again otherwise we may find ourselves in a spot of bother if we’re not careful.

(Image: Paul Best)

“But nobody is pressing the panic button just yet and there isn’t anything major that we need to address.

“For us it is a case of small gains and just making sure we keep momentum in games and see them out when we are in a position of strength.

“Our aim is very much still to finish the season in a higher position than we are at the moment.”

Chester 2nds, meanwhile, were 50-5 winners at home to Firwood Waterloo 2nds last Saturday - a result that leaves them two points clear at the summit of the North West League Premier Division.

Mike Craven marked his return in the match and, playing at scrum-half, he made a significant contribution to a win which was achieved despite poor conditions underfoot.