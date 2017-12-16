Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester potter Ricky Walden's run at the Dafabet Scottish Open ended in frustration as he crashed out of the competition in a niggly match.

The 35-year-old was up against lower-ranked opposition in the shape of Cao Yupeng.

But the Chinaman is enjoying an excellent campaign having made it to the semi-finals of the European Masters in October.

And the world number 67's good season continued on day five of the Glasgow event as he beat Walden 5-3 in their quarter-final match.

Yupeng stormed into a 3-0 lead before the world number 23 offered some resistance to bring it back to 3-2.

A break of 73 in the seventh frame was the highlight for Walden.

But he didn't look comfortable all night and Yupeng took the eighth and final frame 80-0.

"It was pretty tough that game but I'm just glad to be honest to be off the table the way that was," said Walden, an Englishman who was raised in Flintshire.

"It was just rubbish, both of us, it was just a real bad game.

"I didn't settle really and he's an awkward style to play, he plays the game so strangely, and it's difficult to get any sort of rhythm at all.

"It's down to myself to sort it out but I couldn't do anything - literally nothing.

"He's incredibly slow but then he'll pot a crazy ball. He's a real strange player to play against and it doesn't suit my game one bit really.

"I struggled with the table, I struggled with my tip and I struggled with everything really, but it was all down to myself. I just need to improve."

Walden held back from criticising Yupeng.

However, his opponent in the previous round, Tom Ford, also highlighted slow play as a problem in their match, which Yupeng won 4-0.

Despite the defeat, it's been a good tournament for Walden, who has looked back to his best following 12 months of struggling with back problems.

Earlier in the draw he'd taken out Billy Joe Castle, Joe Swail, Rory McLeod and the highly-rated Mark Joyce.

But he is now just looking forward to a bit of rest.

"I'm just looking forward to putting the cue away really and having a bit of family time," said Walden, who has won three ranking titles in his career.

"I need to recharge and then I can go again."

