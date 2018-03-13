Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s highly rated super-welterweight, Mason Cartwright, has promised his growing army of fans and admirers that exciting times lie ahead as he prepares for a contest on the Robbie Davies Jnr v Michal Syrowatka WBA International title clash at the Liverpool Convention Centre on March 31, writes Gary Shaw.

With 12 wins from 13 bouts (one draw) in just over three years as a professional, Cartwright is ranked just outside the top 10 in Britain and is rapidly closing in on title opportunities as he prepares for his next outing, which will also double as the start of a new chapter of his career.

The Chester-born fighter, who brings a large number of vocal supporters wherever he appears, is stepping down to welterweight this year and believes it is only a matter of time before he competes for the belts he craves.

Cartwright, who is nicknamed ‘Nutty’, said: “Boxing News have me as No. 11 in Britain at light-middle (super-welterweight) but the plan is to move down to welter – where I will be massive – and this should put me in an even better position.

“The fight on Robbie’s show is the first stage of this and I’m really looking forward to it. Any fight is a good fight for me and I want to be as active as possible.

“Me and Jason (McClory), my manager, are hoping for a title fight in the near future but I have to get this fight out of the way first, make a statement, win well and then hopefully we can get a big fight and take it from there.

“I’m really excited and believe 2018 will be my year, starting on March 31 in Liverpool.”

With a non-stop, come-forward style that appeals to supporters and commentators alike, Cartwright has been sparring with some of the biggest names in the domestic game as he looks to hone and improve the skills and approach that have garnered so much praise and enabled him to step down a division.

The Wirral Community Police ABC graduate said: “Training has gone really well. I’m always in the gym, even between fights, and I’m always in shape anyway, but the sparring I’ve had with the likes of Jack Catterall and Liam Smith shows the level I’m at and it’s really helped me improve a lot.

“Combined with the strength and conditioning work I’ve done at No Limits gym in Liverpool, which has also allowed me to drop a weight but retain my power, then it should be an exciting year. I’m ready to take the next step.

“I treat every fight the same, no matter the opponent, distance or title. I want to win and I want to impress. They are trying to upset my journey but I’m not going to let them. I don’t take a backward step, never quit, and the pressure I apply gets to them in the end.

“I keep it up and don’t slow down. That’s what got me my wins so far and that’s what I’ll do at the new weight – when I’ll be even stronger. I can do the rounds and I’m coming for the top welters. It’s going to be an exciting ride.”

Grateful to Davies’ manager, and the show’s promoter in association with Keiran Farrell, Neil Marsh, Cartwright added: “Neil spoke to John about getting me on one of his shows and John said yes. We want to be active and I want to thank Neil for getting me on. The more fights I have the better.”

Marsh added: “We are always looking to put on exciting fights with local fighters and Mason fitted the bill perfectly.

“He’s a top talent, a very respectful kid and we are looking forward to seeing his career develop further on March 31.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100 and £150 (VIP) - plus booking fee - and are available on 0344 8000 400 and at www.echoarena.com/whats-on/a-night-of-championship-boxing/ or via Cartwright himself on Twitter @masoncartwright.