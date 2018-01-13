Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is to get its very own 10k race in the city.

Race organisers have announced the new event, which will be held on Sunday, March 4, with 1,200 of the available 2,000 spaces for runners already snapped up.

“It has been our ambition for quite a while to stage a 10k road race in Chester to complement our marathon and half marathon,” said joint race organiser Chris Hulse, of Active Leisure.

“As runners ourselves we recognised the need to bring a quality 10k race catering for the needs of runners for all abilities and speeds back to the heart of Chester.

“Veterans of the Chester running scene will recall that many years ago there was a 10k race attached briefly to the original Chester Half Marathon and Corporate Challenge races, but this event will be on a bigger scale with 2,000 athletes expected to take part.

“We will give the athletes the kind of quality experience associated with classic longer races, but featuring the more achievable distance of 6.2 miles.”

The fast course will start near the Northgate Arena on Victoria Road and head north-west, out of the city and along wide roads allowing runners to rapidly settle into race pace.

They will then route through the picturesque village of Mollington before returning to the heart of Chester city centre and finishing outside the Town Hall and Cathedral.

“Anyone who has experienced the Essar Chester Half Marathon will know that the runners can expect a spectacular finish at the Town Hall square with fantastic support from the crowds and marshals,” said joint race organiser Andy White.

“When they cross the line, finishers will receive a well-deserved tech T-shirt, bespoke medal and goody bag.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice is the official event charity and Active Leisure expect their three races this year to raise £1m overall for local and national causes.

“We are over the moon that we have eventually been given the green light to put on this race and delighted by the amount of interest in it,” added Hulse.

“This inaugural event is already half full and we suggest that anyone who wants to take part should step up quickly to secure their place.”

For more information on the Chester 10k and its sister events the Essar Chester Half Marathon and MBNA Chester Marathon, visit www.activeleisureevents.co.uk.