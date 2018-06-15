Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Economides has had to take plenty of knocks during his professional boxing career.

Opponents have pulled out last minute on more than one occasion and his progression up the British super-bantamweight rankings has been hampered by things out of his control.

But some good fortune has shone on the Chester boxer for once, with the 31-year-old set to put his British Central Area super bantamweight title on the line this weekend in front of the television cameras.

Economides will take to the canvas to take on Yorkshireman Jason Cunningham at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday.

The fight comes four months after the two were scheduled to meet for a British title eliminator fight, but Economides, who lives in Vicars Cross, was let down after Cunningham was unable to make the weight.

But Cunningham made contact with Economides’s camp three weeks ago and now the two will meet as the headline fight in Yorkshire this weekend after the scheduled fight between Curtis Woodhouse and John Wayne Hibbert was scrubbed after an injury to the latter.

“I’ve had plenty of late letdowns so it was nice to get a phone call for something positive late in the day,” said Economides, who trains at Chester Boxers in Hoole under the watchful eye of coach Steve Goodwin.

“Curtis Woodhouse was supposed to be topping the bill but that fight is now off and I got the call about three weeks ago from Jason Cunningham asking if we were prepared to take on the fight.

“I thought it was going to be a 10-rounder catchweight fight, but it’s ended up with me putting my title on the line.

“But this is a fight that I want and one that I am ready for. I may not have had a fight for a while but I am ready. I am in the gym every day with Steve (Goodwin).

“I’m going to be topping the bill and it will be live on television so it feels like a real opportunity for me and one that I have had to wait a good while for.

“I’ve had so many letdowns these past few years. Guys not able to make the weight and things like that, I just need the opportunities and I will take care of the rest.”

Economides, who has a winning 21-7 professional record, hasn’t been in competitive action in the ring since October last year when he defeated Artif Ali in Yorkshire, claiming his British Central Area title at Barnsley Metrodome.

Former Commonwealth champion Cunningham, who has a 23-5 winning record, comes into the bout on the back of a defeat last time out, losing to Jordan Gill by a unanimous decision in Manchester.

Dennis Hobson, promoting the show alongside fellow promoter Stefy Bull, said of Cunningham: “Jason is a seasoned pro. He’s a lovely lad, and a very capable fighter.

“He’s been Commonwealth champion previously (at featherweight and bantamweight). So, it’s just about rebuilding himself again.

“Jason won’t have to go looking for Economides, I’m looking forward to it, and this could easily have been an English title fight.”