Chester-based Seb Morris, the reigning British GT champion, is eyeing a full-time move into European competition for the 2018 season after confirming he and title-winning team-mate Rick Parfitt Jnr are to go their ‘separate ways’.

After two outstanding seasons together in the UK’s biggest and best endurance racing category, which culminated in a famous GT3 title victory at Donington Park in September, both drivers will now face fresh challenges next year.

In Morris’s maiden campaign with Parfitt Jnr, the Team Parker Racing duo ended the British GT season an impressive third in the GT3 standings with one victory and five other podiums.

Quite rightly heading into 2017 as one of the most hotly-tipped pairings, the Bentley Continental GT3 aces didn’t disappoint as they scorched to three race wins and also claimed the Pro-Am crown along with the main GT3 title.

But, with a number of very strong options currently on the table, the 22-year-old Morris is working closely with his management team to secure the best possible race deal for 2018.

“After a lot of thought, and following two incredible seasons together in British GT, Rick and I have decided to go our separate ways for 2018,” said the former Abbey Gate College and King’s School student, who has been upgraded from ‘silver’ to ‘gold’ on the international GT driver categorisation list.

“Having won the British GT3 title this year there isn’t much more we can achieve together in the championship, coupled with the fact I now want to progress and challenge myself against the best in Europe.

“Rick and I are both so grateful for all of the amazing support we have enjoyed – it really has been phenomenal at times.”