Matt Jansen has left Chester FC ’s National League North rivals Chorley.

The 40-year-old has resigned from his position at Victory Park with immediate effect after being in charge since 2015.

The former Crystal Palace and Blackburn Rovers striker also ended his playing days with the Lancashire club.

But the club have announced this morning in a statement that ‘with regret’ he has resigned as Chorley’s manager with immediate effect.

Jansen told the club’s website: “I have thoroughly enjoyed all the years I’ve spent at Chorley FC.

“I am sure the club will go from strength to strength with the squad that has been assembled for the new 2018/19 season and wish the team every success in the years ahead.”

He took the Magpies to eighth and sixth twice in the National League North during his time with the club.

Last season, they lost in the play-off semi-finals against Harrogate Town, who eventually won promotion to the National League.

A Chorley statement said: “We would like to put on record our appreciation for all that Matt has achieved in eight years of service as player, coach and manager and wish him all the best for the future.”