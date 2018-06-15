Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The World Cup got off to a flying start after hosts Russia demolished Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game to kick off a month of football action.

Over the next fortnight, there will often be three to four games played per day as 32 countries battle it out across eight groups to make it to the last 16 phase of the competition.

From there, the tournament’s big guns and surprise packages will work their way through to the quarter-final and semi-final stages before the World Cup winners are crowned at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, July 15.

England begin their Group G campaign on Monday evening in Volgograd with a 7pm kick-off against Tunisia.

The Three Lions then face Panama at 1pm on Sunday, June 24, in Nizhny Novgorod before taking on a formidable Belgium side in the final group match at 7pm on Thursday, June 28, in Kaliningrad.

Though the England games start at times which won’t be much of a problem for those working 9am to 5pm hours between Monday and Friday, not everyone works those days or hours and might be on different pattern.

And with other games involving teams from around the world and star players on show, it’s likely workers across the country will be wanting to watch the action at some stage without access to a television.

All the games are being shown on terrestrial channels BBC and ITV in the UK and can be watched online via the likes of the iPlayer.

But before doing so if at work, it is worth checking your employment contract to make sure you can, report our sister site Stoke on Trent Live .

Many employers can include rules forbidding you from streaming on the basis it crashes the network, or simply ban certain sites altogether.

If you don’t want to face a disciplinary hearing, make sure to check.

If outside of work but without access to a TV, you can simply register your details for the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub to watch the games live.