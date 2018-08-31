Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot is aiming to take three points off his former side when Chester FC come to town tomorrow.

Bignot was appointed Blues boss last September and took over from Jon McCarthy, but was unable to prevent Chester’s relegation to the National League North and was subsequently sacked by the club three games before the end of the season .

Bignot was back in management not long after leaving the Swansway Chester Stadium when he was appointed joint-boss at Guiseley along with Russ O’Neill.

The 44-year-old is not the only familiar face at Guiseley the Blues will be reunited with tomorrow, as former players Andy Halls and Kingsley James now on the books there.

After defeats in their first two National League North games, the Lions have gone five unbeaten in their most recent outings, drawing 1-1 on their travels against Altrincham on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Bignot hopes their most recent draw, where they came from behind, can be a springboard for three points against the Blues at Nethermoor Park tomorrow.

Speaking to the club’s website, Bignot said: “Again we have come from behind but we have just said at the end there that there is only so many times that you can keep coming from behind so we have to change that.

“This group is good enough to go ahead in games and keep the lead, that will be the challenge now as well as getting a couple of clean sheets along the way.

“It is the opportunity for us to turn this point into a very good one and another home win.”

Bignot’s message has been echoed by Lions captain Scott Garner, who believes the Yorkshire side have the capabilities to challenge at the top end of the National League North, though are currently 15th in the table.

Also speaking to the club website, he said: “I think we have seen what is to offer in this league, I think we have more than enough to at least have a challenge at the right end.

“We just need to start getting points on the board three at a time as soon as possible.

“If we go and beat Chester now it will turn this point into a very good one.

“There’s tough places to go in this league so if we go away and get points and win our home games it is a good recipe – and that is what we are looking to do.”