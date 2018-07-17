Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southport have added former Chester FC midfielder Liam Davies to their ranks ahead of the new National League North season.

The 22-year-old, brother of Everton star Tom Davies, was released by Chester towards the end of last season and ended up playing his football at Skelmersdale United towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Davies has been training with the Sandgrounders for well over a month and scored in their friendly win over Widnes. It is understood that Jon McCarthy, former Chester manager and now assistant to Liam Watson at Haig Avenue, was key in bringing Davies to the club.

But he is likely to have to bide his time for a National League North season after being immediately sent out on loan to Evo-Stik side Marine, subject to paperwork completion, for the start of the season to get some game time.

"The opportunity to be a part of this team and rebuild the club to where it belongs is such a good opportunity," Davies told Southport’s official website.

"The club want to promote young players and I’m looking forward to be given the chance to put the shirt on and play in front of the fans."

Davies netted once in six National League appearances for Chester last season and spent time on loan at Leek Town before being released.

The former Tranmere Rovers youngster was signed by McCarthy towards the end of the 2016/17 season after a trial spell and handed a one-year deal in the summer of 2017.