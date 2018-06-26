Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Moran says the ambition shown by Chester FC and their managerial duo of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley is the motivating factor behind him joining the Blues.

Moran, 21, signed a one-year deal at the Blues on Monday afternoon after leaving League Two side Forest Green Rovers earlier this month, with the Blues beating off competition to land the former Nantwich Town defender.

Highly-rated Moran is someone who Johnson and Morley had identified soon after getting the Blues job and has now put pen to paper, joining his teammates as they reported back for pre-season training on Monday night.

(Image: Terry Marland)

And as soon as Moran heard of Chester's interest there was only one destination for the former Crewe Alexandra man.

"Chester is a massive club and it has got great ambition and I spoke to the managers and I am really looking forward to getting going now," he said.

"I watched a few games last year and I do know a lot about them, it is a big club with a big history and is local to me and it is a very good move for me. I wouldn't say any decision in football is easy but this one was as easy as it comes.

"One of the reasons I have come here is the ambition. I haven't come here to consolidate. I have come here to do as well as we can.

"The crowd is another reason. The fans are fantastic and I don't think you will get much better in this league and the more fans we get down the better."

Like many, Moran had seen the 'Class of '92: Out of their League' documentary which charted the rise of Salford City under Johnson and Morley and the ownership of Manchester United legends Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

And while he believes the reality to be different to what was portrayed on screen, Moran is backing the Blues bosses to get the best out of him.

He said: "I had seen them on documentary but I wouldn't put them with that tag as I think they are completely different than they were showcased on that.

"I have played against them when I was at Nantwich Town and they were at Salford and I am looking to playing under them. I think they will get the best out of me and I am looking forward to it.

And Moran gave an insight into what Blues fans can expect from their new signing next season.

"I will put my heart on the line for the club, for the players, and I will run through a brick wall for you. I like to play, though. I'm big, I'm 6"4, I'll head it but I like to get the ball down and like to play it.

"Forest Green was a learning curve for me - an experience. I am twice the player I was at Nantwich, and I like to think I did quite well at Nantwich. If I can do twice the job I did there then I am sure things will go well here."