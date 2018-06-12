Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson is confident that he and fellow Chester FC boss Bernard Morley will continue to land their primary targets after a successful summer so far.

The Blues bosses have signed Grant Shenton, Dominic Smalley, Steve Howson and Matty Hughes, while Gary Roberts and Nathan Brown have both penned new one-year deals with the club.

And with another addition on the horizon, likely next week, Johnson says that he and Morley have ticked off the targets they wanted to bring in so far and are hopeful of continuing to do so.

"We've been able to bring in the players we wanted to so far and all the top targets we have identified in certain positions we have managed to get done," said Johnson.

"We've got three or four other players who we have targeted and one of those should hopefully be done in the next week or so, all being well. But there are some things that have to fall into place in order for us to get in a couple of the players that we are wanting to bring in.

"One thing we won't be doing is asking for a little bit here and a little bit there to get something done. The budget we have is the budget we work with and whatever happens from now we are confident that the side we will put together will be a competitive force in the National League North next season."

One thing which could change things is the club's ability to move on big earners Ross Hannah and Kingsley James, both of whom have another year left on their deals at Chester.

There is interest in Hannah from a National League North side, it is understood, while James is attracting interest of a National League side.

With Morley on holiday and club secretary Tony Allan on annual leave also, things are unlikely to come to fruition this week with regards to incomings at the Blues, although talks are at an advanced stage with one player who the duo see as a key cog for their side next season.

Current Chester squad

GK: Shenton

DEF: Thomson, Howson, Smalley, Jones (yet to sign deal offered), Downes.

MID: Roberts, Hellawell, James, Waters, Brown, Hughes, Mahon, Murray.

FWD: Hannah, Archer.