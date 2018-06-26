Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have completed the signing of Salford City midfielder Scott Burton.

The 30-year-old links up once again with managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson having played for the duo at both Ramsbottom United and Salford City.

Under Morley and Johnson at Salford, Burton won three promotions in four years but was left Salford, where he made 125 appearances, this week in order to return to part-time football.

He was the subject of interest from Southport earlier this summer but the lure of playing for Morley and Johnson again at Chester was too good to turn down.

He was part of pre-season training last night and joins Matty Hughes, Grant Shenton, Steve Howson, John Pritchard, Jon Moran and Dominic Smalley in signing for the Blues this summer.

Burton, a combative central midfielder, was a key man for the Ammies during his time at Moor Lane.