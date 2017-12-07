Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are closing in on a loan deal for Port Vale goalkeeper Sam Hornby.

The 22-year-old has sealed a move to the Blues and will provide competition for Alex Lynch.

Hornby joined the Valiants in the summer from Burton Albion and played 34 games for Kidderminster Harriers during a loan spell at Aggborough last season and has also taken in a spell at Brackley Town.

The goalkeeper is currently behind Ryan Boot in the pecking order at Vale Park, and with Rob Lainton returning from injury Vale, who have recently appointed former Chester City stopper Ronnie Sinclair as goalkeeping coach, have allowed Hornby the chance to go out on loan.

Vale boss Neil Aspin told the Sentinel: “It is not great when you are second choice keeper and you are not playing games, but to actually have three goalkeepers.... I felt that we can’t afford to have three goalkeepers and only one playing.

“So, I think it is better for Sam to play some games. It gives him a chance to put himself in the shop window because at the end of the day he has to be looking at his own career. It is no good for him if he is not playing any games.”

Hornby's arrival comes at a critical time for Chester with only Lynch available for the weekend clash with Solihull Moors with back-up stopper Nathan Vaughan departing the Blues.

Vaughan, 36, only joined the Blues on November 3 on a non-contract basis having left Solihull Moors, a club where he had played under Chester boss Marcus Bignot during his time there as manager.

But Vaughan, due to work commitments stopping him from commiting to full-time football and a desire to get more game time, looks set to join Worcester City, a club who tried to sign him prior to him joining Chester.

“Vaughany is somebody who has played for the gaffer before and somebody who the gaffer has the utmost respect for and certainly in the Midlands is respected as one of the best goalkeepers down there," said Chester assistant manager Ross Thorpe.

“He came in at a time when we potentially wouldn’t have had a keeper fit for the Wrexham game. Credit to Vaughany he came in and was a credit to the group. He hasn’t played but what he has offered the group in the dressing room has been different class."