Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have bolstered their defensive options at Chester FC with the signing of experienced central defender Simon Grand.

The 34-year-old joins the Blues from National League side AFC Fylde and comes boasting vast experience at both non-league and Football League level owing to spells with the likes of Rochdale, Carlisle United, Southport, AFC Telford United and Barrow.

Grand also spent time under Johnson and Morley during the 2016/17 season when he was a mainstay of the duo's Salford City defence in the National League North as they fell just short of promotion.

Grand played for Chester in the 1-0 win at Ramsbottom United last week, named as a trialist, and will provide competition for places alongside fellow centre backs and summer arrivals Steve Howson and Jon Moran.

And Chester had to beat off competition from cross-border neighbours Wrexham for his services, with new Dragons boss Sam Ricketts understood to have been keen on the defender.

Grand played 35 times for AFC Fylde in the National League last season as the Coasters booked a place in the play-offs after a fine debut season.

Former Chester player and manager Graham Barrow worked with Grand last season at AFC Fylde, where he headed up their recruitment. Barrow has recently taken on the assistant manager's role at Wrexham and would likely have been key in trying to bring Grand to the Racecourse.

But Grand's desire to make a switch to part-time football has worked in the Blues' favour and he becomes their 11th signing of the summer and second of the week following on from the capture of ex-Everton starlet George Green from Nuneaton Borough for an undisclosed fee, understood to be four figures.