Chester FC joint-manager Anthony Johnson says he and Bernard Morley are working on trying to add another striker to their ranks.

The Blues bosses have been left frustrated by the impending departure of Shaun Tuton, with the 26-year-old striker expected to complete a move to National League North rivals Spennymoor Town in the coming days.

Tuton signed for Chester following a successful trial spell in the summer but after just two games in a blue and white shirt he looks set for a move to the North East, with the managers already looking at who can replace him.

“We’re working hard trying to bring in another striker now Shaun has left,” said Johnson, whose side has been without a game since the 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Blyth Spartans on August 11 owing to postponements caused by water damage to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

“It’s not been ideal, losing Shaun Tuton after a couple of games. But me and Bernard are always speaking to players and always like to have options.

“We went to watch a lad the other night and there are a couple of other players who we’re keeping an eye on.

“There are lads who are available but it is a case of finding a player who is slightly different to what we already have and that can give us something else in attack.”

One player who is on the books who Chester haven’t yet been able to call on yet is 29-year-old striker Deane Smalley.

The former Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic and Oxford United striker, brother of Blues full back Dominic, was signed on the eve of the new season earlier this month after spending pre-season with Chester, but he has yet to play any part in this campaign.

A loan spell at Newport County back in 2016 is understood to be the sticking point, with Smalley requiring international clearance from the Welsh FA in order to turn out for the Blues.

How quickly that arrives is out of the hands of the Blues.

“Deane desperately wants to play and has been on to the Welsh FA, as we have, but we can’t speed up the process,” said Johnson.

“It takes as long as it takes the truth is that we just don’t know when we’ll get that clearance.

“It’s frustrating as Deane can offer us something and he is