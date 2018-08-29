Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester FC's National League North rivals have parted company with their manager.

FC United of Manchester player/manager Tom Greaves resigned after just six games of the season gone, with Greaves leaving the club on Tuesday.

Greaves, 33, cited difficulty in managing the extra hours that came with the role, which impacted his time with his young family, and the striker has decided to step down in order to prolong his own playing career.

Having taken over from Karl Marginson at the Broadhurst Park helm in October 2017, Greaves was named permanent player/manager in November last year as he helped the side overcome a wretched start to the season and helped them preserve their National League North status.

FC United have had a difficult start to the current campaign and sit second bottom after six games, suffering five defeats in the process.

And Greaves informed the FC United board of his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Greaves wrote on Twitter: "It is with regret and great sadness that I've made the choice to step down as the FC United player/manager. This is a decision that I haven't taken lightly and isn't a result of just one single factor.

"First and foremost I'm finding it hard to juggle my time between this job, my own business, my family and my beautiful son. I'm struggling with the extra hours that come with the job and it is causing me too much stress for me to continue.

"On the football side of things this decision has nothing to do with the start to the season we have had and I still believe in the squad I've assembled. But if I'm completely honest I'm struggling to adapt to the job and even nine/10 months in I still feel out of my comfort zone and that the job has come three/four years too early for my career.

"I still have a greater desire to be a player rather than a manager at this stage in my life which has also played a big part in my decision.

"Everyone involved with the club knows what a special place it is to me and will therefore know this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make regarding my football career, I'm not just the manager or player at this club, I'm a fan and I want, like everyone else, the best for the club and I don't feel like I'm the right man for this job at this time and I don't feel like I'd be doing right by the club to continue as manager.

"Finally I would like to thank the CEO and Board for giving me this opportunity, it has been an absolute honour, not only to play for the club but to captain and then manage this club is something that I will never forget and an experience that I've learned so much from both on and off the pitch."

Former FC United captain Dave Chadwick will take over as caretaker manager with immediate effect and will be assisted by current first team coaches Tom Conroy and Jack Doyle.