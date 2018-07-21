Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A strike four minutes after half time from Swiss striker Gold Omotayo saw Chester FC go down 1-0 at the hands of League Two side Bury at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Shakers were the better side for long periods but Chester did have their moments and grew in strength as the game wore on. But the lack of firepower was evident once more as Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley continue their hunt for striking additions.

Having sent a youthful side to Llandudno the evening before, Chester sent out their strongest side for the visit of League Two Bury, managed by former Chester City striker Ryan Lowe and featuring Jordan Archer in the starting line up two weeks after his move from the Deva to Gigg Lane.

Recent Chester signing George Green had been named on the bench initially but was withdrawn from the squad as a precaution after feeling a twinge in his back.

The first chance of the game came with three minutes on the clock when the Blues lost possession in midfield and Bury winger Danny Mayor had space to advance before letting fly a low strike from the edge of the box which Grant Shenton was down well to smother.

Bury were moving the ball around with purpose in the final third and looking to pull apart a Chester back three of Jon Moran, Steve Howson and new signing Simon Grand.

And they had another sight of goal on 12 minutes when Adam Thompson ballooning well over from the edge of the box after a loose ball fell his way before Will Aimson clipped the crossbar on 16 minutes after looping an effort in at the back post after finding himself free following a corner.

Bury were dominating the Blues but Chester were able to get themselves out on occasion thanks to the width provided by the wing backs but the final ball and a lack of a cutting edge was all too evident.

Archer almost netted on his return to the Deva when he managed to get round Moran and on the end of a through ball, rolling the ball past Shenton only to see it cleared off the line by John Pritchard.

Shenton had to be alert to deny a Eoghan O'Connell header from a corner soon after, beating the ball away to safety after the Bury defender had risen highest in a crowded six-yard box.

Former Crewe Alex striker Chris Dagnall should really have broken the deadlock on 40 minutes when he latched on to a long ball forward that caught Moran flat footed, but the experienced striker could only strike a post when through on goal after attempting to round Shenton in the Blues goal.

Chester were struggling to make any inroads in the final third for much of the opening 45 minutes until they had two fine chances in first half added time.

The impressive Dan Mooney, on loan from Fleetwood Town, showed tenacity to win the ball in the Bury box, nipping past his man only to see a close range effort turned over by Shakers keeper Joe Murphy.

And having largely been a spectator for much of the half Murphy was called into action seconds later when he was down well to save from Simon Grand at the back post after he got a foot to a corner.

Half time: Chester 0 Bury 0

After the teams re-emerged for the second half the Shakers were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Shenton miscued a clearance that saw Gold Omotayo pick up the loose ball but he could only loop an effort well over after attempting to lob the Chester keeper.

But the giant Omotayo wouldn't have to wait long for another chance when he met a Ryan Cooney cross on 49 minutes, turning the ball past Shenton from close range to hand the Shakers the lead.

The Blues managed to regroup but it was Bury who had the next chance when Neil Danns' 25-yarder forced a full stretch save from Shenton.

Chester had the ball in the back of the net just after the hour mark when a Mooney corner was headed back into the mixer by Howson into the path of Grand who turned it home, but a glance across the line saw the linesman's flag raised.

At the other end Bury should have doubled their advantage on 72 minutes when substitute Chris Sang was unmarked at the back post from a corner, bringing the ball down six yards from goal and looking to find the bottom corner only to see Shenton tip away superbly.

Matty Hughes saw a late effort on the turn saved by Matthew Hudson with four minutes left on the clock as Chester looked to level matters.

But there were to be no further goals and it was more minutes in the bank for Chester, although the need for the striking situation to be resolved soon was highlighted even more.

Match facts

Chester: Shenton, Moran, Grand, Howson (Downes 84), Burton, Pritchard, Smalley (Thomson 61), Stopforth (Trialist C 67), Roberts (Hughes 67), Mooney (Brown 74), Trialist A (Trialist B 63). Subs: Trialist (GK), Downes, Murray.

Bookings: None.

Goals: None.

Bury: Murphy (Hudson 46), Stokes (McFadzean 46), Cooney (Dai 77), Thompson, O'Connell (Nyaupembe 58), Mayor (Adams 46), Dagnall, Aimson (Shotton 46), Danns (Sang), Archer (Omotayo 46), Styles (Dawson 25, Whelan 77). Subs: Sang, Williams, Miller.

Bookings: None.

Goals: Omotayo 49.

Attendance: 746.

Star man: Dan Mooney. Always a threat with the ball and allowed Chester to get out of their own half. Looks a real player.